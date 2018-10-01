The history of a Stratford farm family is being preserved in the Fullerton's Creek conservation park.

The town purchased 56 hectares (140 acres) of farmland from the MacCallum family six years ago to be used for the community's well fields as well as park land space, at a cost of $650,000.

Since then, the land has been developed into a recreation area, with walking trails, a multipurpose field and viewing platform overlooking Fullerton's Marsh.

The MacCallum family likes to use the new trails in Fullerton's Creek Conservation Park. (Submitted by Dawn Hooper)

This summer the town named all of the trails and the viewing platform in honour of the MacCallums.

"I think that's really special to have that part in history," said Dawn (MacCallum) Hooper, who along with her sister Kathryn (MacCallum) St. Pierre grew up on the family farm.

"I always felt it was very special. It has the hills, the creek going through it, the trees, the marsh, I just think it has such nice variety to enjoy."

Dawn, Donald, Kathy and Gary MacCallum on the family farm about 1960. (Submitted by Dawn Hooper)

Passive recreation

The park is meant to be a passive recreation area, to protect the town's water supply and so far it has had a relatively low profile in the community.

"I think they're surprised, I don't think a whole lot of people know a lot about it but there has been a lot of work done over the last few years so I think that will change," Hooper said.

The town is gradually expanding the number of trails in the park. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Stratford Mayor David Dunphy agrees.



"We are trying to promote it as much as possible, again it is a passive park and some people do know about it, but a lot of people don't know about it," Dunphy said.

"We do need to do more to promote it, obviously, and we will continue to do that."

The town organizes nature walks once or twice a year in the park.

A new multipurpose field was home to lacrosse games this summer, which also brought more Stratford families into the park.

Several of the trails wind through the woods. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Great views

Susan Fitzpatrick and her sons Ryan and Connor have been coming to the park since they moved to Stratford three years ago.

"The stand to look over the marsh, the different loops, it's great," said Fitzpatrick.

"One of my sons was in lacrosse and played at the field this year so some of our friends have been here."

A new multipurpose field played host to lacrosse games this summer. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Dawn Hooper and her sister are hoping more people will come to appreciate the beauty of their former farm.

"We grew up there, we were very attached to the land, my grandparents lived there," Hooper said.

"The thought of having bike trails and that was really appealing, that other people could also see the land and appreciate the views and the marsh and the woods."

Hauling hay on the MacCallum farm in the 1920s. (Submitted by Dawn Hooper)

Family ties

Hooper's daughter still lives in the family home close by, and the family kept 50 acres that is still farmed by her husband David and son John

The trails all have names associated with the MacCallums, including Hellfire Jack Loop, Earl's Fields Loop, MacCallum Loop and Duncan's Lookout.

The MacCallum family still owns the homestead, seen here around 1930. (Submitted by Dawn Hooper)

Most of the development was paid for through federal Gas Tax Funding, $220,000 on the trail system, $17,500 on the viewing platform over Fullerton's Marsh and $163,000 on the multipurpose field.

Future plans include constructing a washroom facility and natural playground and there will be groomed snowshoe and ski trails in the park this winter.

