P.E.I. fuel prices bounce back up

After declines through the early part of December, prices on P.E.I. for heating oil, gas and diesel popped back up again on Friday.

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Heating oil saw the biggest increase. The maximum price per litre was up 4.2 cents to $1.42.

The minimum price at the pump for gasoline was up 2.3 cents per litre to $1.56, and the minimum price at the pump for diesel was up 2.9 cents per litre to $1.97.

The price for diesel was largely steady through the fall, but despite Friday's increase is now about 10 cents cheaper than it was on Dec. 1.

Similarly, the price of heating oil was steady, with the exception of the removal of the federal fuel charge last month. Heating oil prices had been down about a dime this month, but those savings were cut almost in half Friday.

Gas prices, as is common with the end of the summer travel season, fell through October, dropping almost 30 cents in the few few weeks of autumn, but have not changed much since.