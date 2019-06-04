Fuel prices rise on Prince Edward Island

The price of fuel on Prince Edward Island increased Friday, as the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission released its latest weekly price review.

Gas rose by three cents per litre plus tax, diesel rose by two cents per litre and furnace oil is up 1.9 cents per litre.

There was no change to propane prices.

Including taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will range from 133.6 to 134.8 cpl and prices for diesel will range from 133.1 to 134.2 cpl.

The maximum price for furnace oil is 100.3 cpl.

The next pricing adjustment will come on July 2.

More from CBC P.E.I.