Fuel prices fall further on P.E.I.
Propane prices up slightly
Prices for gas, diesel and heating oil were all down Friday morning.
The minimum price at the pump for a litre of gasoline fell 5.2 cents to $1.60. Diesel was down 5.9 cents to $2.05.
The maximum price for heating oil was down 3.7 cents per litre to $1.55.
Propane prices bumped up. Prices vary by retailer, but the average price for bulk delivery was up 1.4 cents per litre to $0.96.
Fuel prices on P.E.I. hit record highs in the spring, driven up by an increase in world oil prices caused by the war in Ukraine and a shortfall in refining capacity as pandemic restrictions were lifted and demand increased.
Gas prices have been falling since the spring. Heating oil and diesel prices were on a downward trend early in the summer, jumped up in August, but have been down the last two weeks.
Prices are down more than 20 per cent from those record highs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?