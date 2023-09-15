Gas, diesel, heating oil prices all up Friday

Prince Edward Islanders are waking up to higher fuel prices across the board Friday morning.

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gasoline was up 4.6 cents per litre to $1.908.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel was up 6.9 cents per litre to $2.121.

The maximum price for heating oil was up 5.2 cents per litre to $1.647.

This was the biggest increase in prices since the end of July, but prices have been trending upward since the first of June. Since then, in the regular weekly review and three unscheduled price adjustments, prices have only dropped only three times.

The next scheduled review from IRAC is Sept. 22.