P.E.I. fuel prices pop back up again

Prices for gas, heating oil and diesel were all up on P.E.I. Friday morning, after the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gasoline was up 2.9 cents to $1.61/litre.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel was up 4.6 cents to $2.07/litre.

The maximum price for heating oil was up 4.2 cents to $1.46/litre.

This week's increase in gas prices erases an equivalent decrease last week.

Prices have been generally declining since mid-September. Since Sept. 22, the price has fallen in six weeks and this is just the second week it has gone up.

Prices for heating oil and diesel have been up and down, but have not changed much since mid-August — with the exception of the removal of the federal fuel charge from heating oil in the Atlantic provinces, which became effective last Friday and knocked almost 20 cents off the price.

The inclusion of the fuel charge in heating oil prices was short-lived in the Atlantic region. It was added on July 1. Despite the removal of the carbon tax, prices are now about 25 cents per litre higher than they were on the day the tax was added.