IRAC hikes fuel prices for 3rd time in a week

Fuel prices have gone up for the third time this week in P.E.I. after the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission made a scheduled price adjustment Friday.

Including taxes, the price for self-serve, regular gasoline has increased 1.2 cents per litre to between $1.73 and $1.74.

Diesel has gone up by 4 cents to between $2.15 and $2.16 per litre, while heating oil has gone up 4.3 cents to a maximum of $1.72 per litre. That's following Thursday's 11-cent hike, which put prices for diesel and heating oil at a new peak.

This is the sixth IRAC price adjustment this month and follows two unscheduled price hikes this week.

Propane prices now range from $1.05 and $1.10 cents per litre for bulk delivery. They have been adjusted up or down depending on the provider:

Irving: up 0.8 cents

Superior Propane: up 2.2 cents

Island Petroleum: up 3 cents

Kenmac: down 2.7 cents

Noonan: down 2.7 cents

On Thursday, the provincial government tabled its carbon pricing bill at the legislature, proposing levies to increase by about four cents per litre at the pumps.

Gasoline prices have been rising in P.E.I. as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to roil the oil market.