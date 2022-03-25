IRAC hikes fuel prices for 3rd time in a week
Gas up 1.2 cents; heating oil, diesel up about 4 cents
Fuel prices have gone up for the third time this week in P.E.I. after the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission made a scheduled price adjustment Friday.
Including taxes, the price for self-serve, regular gasoline has increased 1.2 cents per litre to between $1.73 and $1.74.
Diesel has gone up by 4 cents to between $2.15 and $2.16 per litre, while heating oil has gone up 4.3 cents to a maximum of $1.72 per litre. That's following Thursday's 11-cent hike, which put prices for diesel and heating oil at a new peak.
This is the sixth IRAC price adjustment this month and follows two unscheduled price hikes this week.
Propane prices now range from $1.05 and $1.10 cents per litre for bulk delivery. They have been adjusted up or down depending on the provider:
- Irving: up 0.8 cents
- Superior Propane: up 2.2 cents
- Island Petroleum: up 3 cents
- Kenmac: down 2.7 cents
- Noonan: down 2.7 cents
On Thursday, the provincial government tabled its carbon pricing bill at the legislature, proposing levies to increase by about four cents per litre at the pumps.
Gasoline prices have been rising in P.E.I. as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to roil the oil market.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?