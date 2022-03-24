Diesel, heating oil up as IRAC makes second unscheduled hike this week
Furnace and diesel are up by about 11 cents on Thursday following another unscheduled price adjustment.
No change to gasoline prices
Furnace and diesel are up by about 11 cents on Thursday following another unscheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The price for diesel rose by 11.5 cents to between $2.11 and $2.12 per litre. The maximum price for heating oil is up 10.5 cents to $1.68.
This is the fifth unscheduled price change this month, and the second this week.
Fuel prices have been in record territory as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to drive up crude prices.
They had begun falling last week amid speculation OPEC could hike production.
The price for regular gasoline remain unchanged since Tuesday at between $1.72 and $.1.73.
