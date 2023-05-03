Gas prices in P.E.I. fall for 5th straight week

P.E.I. gasoline prices dropped for a fifth consecutive week Friday morning.

Including taxes, the minimum price for self-serve gasoline was down 3.5 cents to $1.62 cents per litre Friday morning after the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's weekly review.

That's the lowest price for gasoline since July 1, when the new federal carbon pricing kicked in.

The minimum price for diesel was also down 3.5 cents to $2.06 per litre.

The maximum price for furnace oil was down 2.1 cents to $1.60.