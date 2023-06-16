Content
Gas, heating oil, diesel prices all fell overnight

Prices for fuel on P.E.I. were all down Friday morning, with prices for heating oil at their lowest in two years.

Heating oil price back below $1

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Sign showing price of gas and diesel
Gas prices have been mostly steady all year. (Richie Bulger/CBC)

It was the regular, weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

  • Minimum price at the pump for gas dropped 4.6 cents per litre to $1.61.
  • Minimum price at the pump for diesel dropped 3.4 cents per litre to $1.575.
  • Maximum price for heating oil dropped 3.1 cents per litre to $0.986.

The price for heating oil fell below $1 for the second time this month. These are the lowest prices since June 2021, which is particularly significant given the double digit inflation rates Islanders have regularly seen in the last two years.

Gas prices have been relatively consistent all year, ranging from a low of $1.556 to a high of $1.748. They started the year just a few cents lower than the current price, at $1.576.

Like heating oil, diesel prices are far lower than they were in January. On New Year's Day, the diesel price was $2.234 per litre.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is June 23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

