Gas, heating oil, diesel prices all fell overnight

Prices for fuel on P.E.I. were all down Friday morning, with prices for heating oil at their lowest in two years.

It was the regular, weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Minimum price at the pump for gas dropped 4.6 cents per litre to $1.61.

Minimum price at the pump for diesel dropped 3.4 cents per litre to $1.575.

Maximum price for heating oil dropped 3.1 cents per litre to $0.986.

The price for heating oil fell below $1 for the second time this month. These are the lowest prices since June 2021, which is particularly significant given the double digit inflation rates Islanders have regularly seen in the last two years.

Gas prices have been relatively consistent all year, ranging from a low of $1.556 to a high of $1.748. They started the year just a few cents lower than the current price, at $1.576.

Like heating oil, diesel prices are far lower than they were in January. On New Year's Day, the diesel price was $2.234 per litre.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is June 23.