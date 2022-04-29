Furnace oil soars past $2 a litre as fuel prices raised again

Fuel prices increased again Friday morning in the regular weekly adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Heating oil and diesel are up 16 cents a litre and gas is up five cents a litre.

The maximum price for furnace oil is now $2.04 a litre, a record high for Prince Edward Island.

Diesel is $2.50 a litre, also a record high for P.E.I., and gas is at $1.85 a litre, just below its peak in March.

It's the second price increase in two days. IRAC raised prices Thursday morning in an unscheduled review.