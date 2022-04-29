Furnace oil soars past $2 a litre as fuel prices raised again
Fuel prices increased again Friday morning in the regular weekly adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Second price jump from IRAC in 2 days
Heating oil and diesel are up 16 cents a litre and gas is up five cents a litre.
The maximum price for furnace oil is now $2.04 a litre, a record high for Prince Edward Island.
Diesel is $2.50 a litre, also a record high for P.E.I., and gas is at $1.85 a litre, just below its peak in March.
It's the second price increase in two days. IRAC raised prices Thursday morning in an unscheduled review.
