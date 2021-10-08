P.E.I. fuel prices take a big jump overnight
Fuel prices on Prince Edward Island jumped again this week. The cost of Gasoline, furnace oil and diesel have all increased.
Gasoline price is up 4 cents per litre
Fuel prices on Prince Edward Island have jumped again this week.
The price of gasoline increased 4 cents per litre overnight, leaving the cost at the pumps ranging between $1.42 and $1.44.
The cost of heating oil and diesel rose as well.
The minimum price for self-serve diesel has climbed 7.4 cents to $1.51.
While furnace oil increased 7.4 cents to $1.17.
Propane prices are also up with the cost varying by retailer.
- Irving: up 5.0 cents/litre
- Kenmac: up 4.5 cents/litre
- Superior: up 5.4 cents/litre
- Parkland: up 4.5 cents/litre
- Noonan: up 4.5 cents/litre
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?