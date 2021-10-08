P.E.I. fuel prices take a big jump overnight

Fuel prices on Prince Edward Island have jumped again this week.

The price of gasoline increased 4 cents per litre overnight, leaving the cost at the pumps ranging between $1.42 and $1.44.

The cost of heating oil and diesel rose as well.

The minimum price for self-serve diesel has climbed 7.4 cents to $1.51.

While furnace oil increased 7.4 cents to $1.17.

Propane prices are also up with the cost varying by retailer.