PEI

P.E.I. fuel prices take a big jump overnight

Fuel prices on Prince Edward Island jumped again this week. The cost of Gasoline, furnace oil and diesel have all increased.

Gasoline price is up 4 cents per litre

CBC News ·
The cost of gasoline, furnace oil and diesel on P.E.I. all took a big jump overnight. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The price of gasoline increased 4 cents per litre overnight, leaving the cost at the pumps ranging between $1.42 and $1.44.

The cost of heating oil and diesel rose as well.

The minimum price for self-serve diesel has climbed 7.4 cents to $1.51.

While furnace oil increased 7.4 cents to $1.17.

Propane prices are also up with the cost varying by retailer.

  • Irving: up 5.0 cents/litre
  • Kenmac: up 4.5 cents/litre
  • Superior: up 5.4 cents/litre
  • Parkland: up 4.5 cents/litre
  • Noonan: up 4.5 cents/litre 

 

