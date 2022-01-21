Gas prices are inching toward record prices again on P.E.I.

Fuel prices were up across the board Friday in IRAC's weekly adjustment.

Gas is up 2.5 cents a litre.

That means self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline will cost from $1.46 to $1.47 a litre at the pumps.

Islanders paid a record high price for gas in October, 2021 - when it was $148.6 a litre.

It dropped down again in December, but has been climbing back up ever since.

Other fuels up as well

Heating oil is also up by 1.4 cents -- for a maximum price of $1.25 a litre.

Diesel is up 3.5 cents a litre – for a maximum price of $1.63 a litre.