Gas prices creeping toward record high on P.E.I.
Gas prices are inching toward record prices again on P.E.I. Fuel prices were up across the board Friday in IRAC's weekly adjustment.
Self-serve, regular gas will cost from $1.46 to $1.47 a litre at the pumps
Gas is up 2.5 cents a litre.
That means self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline will cost from $1.46 to $1.47 a litre at the pumps.
Islanders paid a record high price for gas in October, 2021 - when it was $148.6 a litre.
It dropped down again in December, but has been climbing back up ever since.
Other fuels up as well
Heating oil is also up by 1.4 cents -- for a maximum price of $1.25 a litre.
Diesel is up 3.5 cents a litre – for a maximum price of $1.63 a litre.
