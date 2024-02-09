Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Gas, heating oil prices down, propane prices jump up again

It was a mixed picture in fuel prices for Prince Edward Islanders Friday morning.

Unusual movement in normally stable propane prices

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
A sign showing the price of gas at night.
The price of gas fell back to where it was two weeks ago. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

It was a mixed picture in fuel prices for Prince Edward Islanders Friday morning.

Most prices were down, but the price of propane jumped up for the second time in a row in the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Price drop in gas and heating oil largely erased increases from last week.

The minimum price at the pump for gas was down 2.3 cents per litre to $1.60. The maximum price for heating oil was down 4.2 cents per litre to $1.43.

Diesel was down only slightly, 1.1 cents to $2.29 per litre, which does not match recent increases. For the year, it is up about nine cents.

Propane prices, which are reviewed once every two weeks, bucked the trend.

At the beginning of the year prices were within a cent of where they were in the early fall, but the average maximum price for bulk delivery rose 3.5 cents at the end of January, and then another 3.6 cents on Friday.

That average is now $0.90 per litre.

Unlike gas, diesel and heating oil, where a single set of regulated prices applies across the board, IRAC sets a maximum price for each of the five propane retailers on the Island.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Web journalist

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now