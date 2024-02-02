Fuel prices rise overnight on P.E.I.

Islanders are paying more for heating oil, gas and diesel Friday morning.

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The maximum price for heating oil is up 5.3 cents to $1.48 per litre. That matches the price at the beginning of December, but it fell below $1.40 that month before beginning to climb again.

The price of gas has followed a similar U-shaped curve.

The minimum price of gas at the pump rose 2.3 cents to $1.62 per litre, the third week in a row of increases.

As with heating oil, the price is virtually the same as it was at the beginning of December. At mid-month it had dropped below $1.55.

The diesel price has not yet hit the peak it reached in early December.

It was up 5.7 cents per litre to $2.04, 3.5 cents lower than the Dec. 1 price. The price of diesel fell below $1.94 at the end of the year.

The next price review from IRAC is scheduled for Feb. 9.