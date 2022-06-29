P.E.I. fuel prices fall overnight
Gas, diesel prices continue downward trend started in early November
In an unscheduled price adjustment by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission, prices for gas, diesel and heating oil were all down more than 5 cents a litre Wednesday morning.
The minimum price at the pump for a litre of gasoline fell 5.8 cents and is now $1.52. Diesel is down 5.7 cents per litre to $2.57.
The maximum price for heating oil was also down, by 5.2 cents per litre to $1.69.
Gas and diesel prices have been on a downward trend since early November.
Petroleum prices are normally reviewed weekly on Fridays. October and November were among the most volatile months for petroleum product prices on P.E.I. this year, with four unscheduled changes each month.
The average price for propane across different retailers was unchanged in this morning's adjustment.
The next price review from IRAC is scheduled for Dec. 9.
