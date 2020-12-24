Island gas and heating fuel prices rise by one cent

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has increased the price of gasoline, furnace oil, and diesel by 1.0 cent per litre overnight.

Price changes usually occur on Fridays, but the change came into effect Thursday due to the Christmas Day holiday.

The prices for regular gas at self-serve stations will range from 104.0 to 105.1 cents per litre, while diesel ranges from 112.7 to 113.9 cents per litre.

The highest price for furnace oil is 81.3 cents per litre.

The next price adjustment is scheduled for Thursday, Dec 31.

IRAC usually gives price information on Fridays but the reports are coming a day early for the rest of 2020 due to the statutory holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2021.

