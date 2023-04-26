Diesel, heating oil prices up for 3rd time in August

Fuel prices were up across the board on Prince Edward Island Friday morning, contributing to significant increases in diesel and heating oil this month.

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price of gas was up for the first time in August, with the minimum price at the pump up 2.3 cents to $1.858 per litre.

But while gas prices have been steady, diesel and heating oil have been rising, including in two unscheduled increases already this month.

On Friday morning the minimum price for diesel at the pump broke $2, up 4.1 cents to $2.029.

The maximum price for heating oil was up 3.6 cents to $1.567 per litre.

While the increases for diesel and furnace oil Friday could be considered relatively small, the increases for the month so far are not. Diesel is up 15.7 cents per litre, and heating oil is up 14.1 cents.

Prices for those two fuels have been rising steadily since the end of June.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is July 18.