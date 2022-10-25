P.E.I. diesel and gas prices edge back down as 2024 nears

Prince Edward Islanders are paying less to fill their vehicles Friday after the weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price of diesel fell by 3.4 cents to a new minimum of $1.93 per litre. Gasoline prices fell 1.2 cents to a minimum of $1.55.

There was no change in the price of furnace oil, which currently sits at $1.42 per litre.

Propane prices at the majority of providers fell anywhere from 0.2 cents to 0.9 cents per litre. However, one provider — the Parkland Fuel Corporation — is charging 1.5 cents per litre more, according to the IRAC website.

Gas prices have generally been on a downward trend since September, when prices ranged from $1.73 to $1.90 a litre.