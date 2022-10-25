Content
P.E.I. diesel and gas prices edge back down as 2024 nears

Prince Edward Islanders are paying less to fill their vehicles Friday after a weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. 

Alex MacIsaac · CBC News ·
Gas pump.
Gas prices have generally been on a downward trend since September. (Robert Short/CBC)

The price of diesel fell by 3.4 cents to a new minimum of $1.93 per litre. Gasoline prices fell 1.2 cents to a minimum of $1.55. 

There was no change in the price of furnace oil, which currently sits at $1.42 per litre.

Propane prices at the majority of providers fell anywhere from 0.2 cents to 0.9 cents per litre. However, one provider — the Parkland Fuel Corporation — is charging 1.5 cents per litre more, according to the IRAC website

Gas prices have generally been on a downward trend since September, when prices ranged from $1.73 to $1.90 a litre.

