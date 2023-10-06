Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

P.E.I. gas price sees deep cut

The price of gas fell for the fourth consecutive week on P.E.I. Friday morning.

Diesel and heating oil prices unchanged

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
A sign showing the price of gas at night.
This is the lowest price of gas since July 1. (Richie Bulger/CBC)

The price of gas fell for the fourth consecutive week on P.E.I. Friday morning.

It was the regular, weekly fuel price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gasoline fell eight cents to $1.65 per litre.

There was no change in the price of heating oil or diesel.

This is the lowest price for gas since July 1, the day new carbon pricing from the federal government bumped the price up 3.8 cents to $1.63.

From the beginning of July the price rose steadily through the summer, peaking just over $1.90 in the middle of September.

The price of gas is a few cents lower than it was a year ago. Diesel and heating oil, however, are both about 10 cents a litre more expensive.

The next scheduled review of prices from IRAC is Oct. 13.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now