P.E.I. gas price sees deep cut

The price of gas fell for the fourth consecutive week on P.E.I. Friday morning.

It was the regular, weekly fuel price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gasoline fell eight cents to $1.65 per litre.

There was no change in the price of heating oil or diesel.

This is the lowest price for gas since July 1, the day new carbon pricing from the federal government bumped the price up 3.8 cents to $1.63.

From the beginning of July the price rose steadily through the summer, peaking just over $1.90 in the middle of September.

The price of gas is a few cents lower than it was a year ago. Diesel and heating oil, however, are both about 10 cents a litre more expensive.

The next scheduled review of prices from IRAC is Oct. 13.