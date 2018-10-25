Fruit and vegetable prices driving P.E.I. inflation

P.E.I.'s consumer price index has grown a little closer to the national average over the last year, with the price of fresh fruit and vegetables being a major factor.

At 136.1 last April, P.E.I.'s CPI was about three points higher than Canada's.

Last summer and fall prices for fresh fruits and vegetables fell on the Island, bringing the provincial CPI closer to the national average.

In the early months of this year those prices are on the rise again, but they are also up in the rest of the country. The CPI is moving upwards for both Canada and P.E.I. at about the same rate.

In March P.E.I.'s CPI was 137, 1.6 points higher than Canada's.

The CPI was set at 100 in 2002.

