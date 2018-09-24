How to save on your electricity bill this fall
Mainstreet P.E.I. frugal columnist Liz MacKay shares her advice
With fall here, and temperatures starting to dip, many Islanders will start to notice electricity bills going up.
CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I. frugal columnist Liz MacKay says there are lots of small things people can do to save money each month.
She shared some of her suggestions for lowering your electricity bill.
Get a heat pump
MacKay was inspired to talk about electricity bills after seeing her savings from her new heat pump.
"We had a portable air conditioner that someone had lent us, and we swapped it for a heat pump. And that alone just knocked it down a hundred dollars. Those portable air conditioners really gave little air, and took a lot of money," MacKay said.
While a heat pump does come with an upfront cost, MacKay says with the help of a provincial rebate, and the savings over time, it's worth the cost.
"We've prorated it out about what our wood would have cost us and everything, and so it's equal to what we would be spending."
Use a clothesline
A big way to save is to let nature dry your laundry, MacKay said.
"It's still lovely weather most of the time, if you get it out early."
For those who don't have a clothesline, MacKay suggests using a drying rack. And if you do need to use a dryer, you should make sure it's energy-efficient.
Pay attention to your fridge
MacKay suggests several ways to make sure your refrigerator is working efficiently.
"Your fridge and freezer suck up most of your energy in your kitchen," said MacKay.
She suggests vacuuming the back of the fridge, and making sure the liner is in good condition. And she says keeping your fridge and freezer well-stocked also requires less energy to keep the contents chilled.
"If you don't have enough money, or you don't need enough food to put in there, put bottles of water in there, and in your freezer as well," MacKay said.
Don't pre-wash your dishes
With modern dishwashers, pre-washing dishes isn't necessary, MacKay said.
"Scrape your plate. But you don't need to turn on your hot water and pre-wash your dishes. Because you're really not doing anything except wasting more money on fuel."
Switch to LED lights
MacKay says switching to LED lights can also be a big help.
"They go on sale frequently enough that it's not too burdensome to switch to that," she said.
She also suggested putting outdoor lights on a timer, or using solar-powered lights outside. And of course, turn off lights when you leave a room.
Wear a sweater
And finally, with cooler weather coming, MacKay says it might be time to put on some extra layers.
"It's sad to have to do it, but put a sweater on. Extra blankets on your bed."
If you dress for the weather, she said, you might not be so tempted to crank up the heat.
"We get so comfortable with wanting to wear a T-shirt all the time at school, at workplace, at home, that we have to go back into the mindset that you know, we're trying to save money, a sweater is not a bad thing."
More P.E.I. news
With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.