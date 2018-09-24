How to save on your electricity bill this fall

With fall here, and temperatures starting to dip, many Islanders will start to notice electricity bills going up.

CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I. frugal columnist Liz MacKay says there are lots of small things people can do to save money each month.

She shared some of her suggestions for lowering your electricity bill.

Get a heat pump

MacKay was inspired to talk about electricity bills after seeing her savings from her new heat pump.

"We had a portable air conditioner that someone had lent us, and we swapped it for a heat pump. And that alone just knocked it down a hundred dollars. Those portable air conditioners really gave little air, and took a lot of money," MacKay said.

While a heat pump does come with an upfront cost, MacKay says with the help of a provincial rebate, and the savings over time, it's worth the cost.

"We've prorated it out about what our wood would have cost us and everything, and so it's equal to what we would be spending."

Use a clothesline

A big way to save is to let nature dry your laundry, MacKay said.

"It's still lovely weather most of the time, if you get it out early."

MacKay recommends hanging clothes to dry. (Shutterstock / Africa Studio)

For those who don't have a clothesline, MacKay suggests using a drying rack. And if you do need to use a dryer, you should make sure it's energy-efficient.

Pay attention to your fridge

MacKay suggests several ways to make sure your refrigerator is working efficiently.

"Your fridge and freezer suck up most of your energy in your kitchen," said MacKay.

She suggests vacuuming the back of the fridge, and making sure the liner is in good condition. And she says keeping your fridge and freezer well-stocked also requires less energy to keep the contents chilled.

"If you don't have enough money, or you don't need enough food to put in there, put bottles of water in there, and in your freezer as well," MacKay said.

Don't pre-wash your dishes

With modern dishwashers, pre-washing dishes isn't necessary, MacKay said.

"Scrape your plate. But you don't need to turn on your hot water and pre-wash your dishes. Because you're really not doing anything except wasting more money on fuel."

MacKay says with modern dishwashers, it shouldn't be necessary to pre-clean dishes. (Associated Press)

Switch to LED lights

MacKay says switching to LED lights can also be a big help.

"They go on sale frequently enough that it's not too burdensome to switch to that," she said.

She also suggested putting outdoor lights on a timer, or using solar-powered lights outside. And of course, turn off lights when you leave a room.

Wear a sweater

And finally, with cooler weather coming, MacKay says it might be time to put on some extra layers.

"It's sad to have to do it, but put a sweater on. Extra blankets on your bed."

MacKay suggests putting on a sweater before you decide to crank up the heat. (Shutterstock / jakkapan)

If you dress for the weather, she said, you might not be so tempted to crank up the heat.

"We get so comfortable with wanting to wear a T-shirt all the time at school, at workplace, at home, that we have to go back into the mindset that you know, we're trying to save money, a sweater is not a bad thing."

More P.E.I. news

With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.