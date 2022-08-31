Kensington dairy bar offers $1,000 reward after thief hauls safe away in wagon

The owners of the Frosty Treat dairy bar in Kensington, P.E.I., are offering a $1,000 reward for information after someone broke in and stole their safe.

The town's police chief, Lewis Sutherland, said in a news release that the break-in happened around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw unusual activity that morning.

"The suspect exited the restaurant with a safe in a cart that he pulled behind him down the Confederation Trail towards Sunset Drive," the news release said.

Sutherland said the thief covered the safe, which contained "a substantial amount of money," with garbage bags and garbage from the restaurant. At some point in his journey, he also put a bicycle on top of the wagon.

A police tracking dog eventually found the wagon in a field just off Confederation Trail near Thompson's Well Drilling. A vehicle had been parked nearby.

"The suspect stayed fully masked while [he] walked down the Old Summerside Road, until he got to the field," police said.

Despite the pleasant summer weather, he was also wearing a black hoodie, coveralls, a toque, and gloves.

Another surveillance image posted on the police Facebook page shows the thief's face obscured by a balaclava. (Kensington Police Service)

The restaurant's $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, the police news release said.