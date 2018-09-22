Welcome to fall: Frost advisory issued for P.E.I.

It's the first day of fall, and already there is a frost advisory on P.E.I.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Saturday morning. Clear skies and light winds will give favourable conditions for frost formation Saturday night, especially in low-lying areas, the weather service said.

A low of 1 C with patchy frost is forecast in low-lying areas. There is a low of 7 C forecast elsewhere.

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas, Environment Canada said. It recommends covering plants and trees that are sensitive to frost.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

