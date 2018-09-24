Frost advisory for P.E.I.

Temperatures will drop to the freezing mark or below in frost-prone areas of P.E.I. Monday, says Environment Canada.

The agency has issued a frost advisory for the whole province for Monday night. Some of the first frost of the season hit the Island over the weekend.

September has been relatively warm, with daytime highs averaging 21 C, more than 2 C above normal.

This week, however, is starting cool, with a forecast high of 11 C Monday and 14 C on Tuesday.

With rain and warmer temperatures coming Wednesday, Environment Canada is not expecting frost Tuesday night.

