Why this P.E.I. photographer is offering free photo sessions during COVID-19

Many P.E.I. families are doing what the chief public health officer is asking them to by staying home during the global pandemic — and photographer Susan Gaudet from Charlottetown thought that presented a unique opportunity.

Gaudet runs Anita Marie Photography and is taking photos of P.E.I. families — from a safe distance — on their front steps, calling it "the front step project."

She borrowed the idea from a Texas photographer on social media who was doing the same thing.

"I needed something to get out of the house," Gaudet said.

"I made a post on my Facebook and I got overwhelming feedback and I thought why not go with it?"

'Extreme precautions'

Gaudet said about 25 families reached out on her first post.

She gathered information from those who wanted photos taken and grouped them into areas of the Island so she could shoot the sessions in batches instead of travelling all over the province several days.

Julia Campbell and Brandon Stewart got their pitches taken from the front step along with their kids Lila and George Stewart. (Susan Gaudet/Anita Marie Photography)

She is also taking precautions, shooting the photos with a 70-200 millimetre lens, which she said is a "fairly large lens."

"That allowed me to stand kind of in their yard or in their driveway, even on the sidewalk, and have a very far distance away from the family," Gaudet said.

"It was maybe three times the recommended distance, so we took extreme precautions the whole time."

Gaudet said she phones people from outside their homes and gives them some initial directions on where and how to pose.

"I had them sitting, standing, I did a couple if they had kids by themselves or dogs by themselves ,and used whatever kind of layout they had to make the pictures fun."

'Bring joy to the kids'

The feedback of her photos has been positive, she said.

Gaudet managed to capture Max Honsberger getting some sisterly love from Neve Honsberger. (Susan Gaudet/Anita Marie Photography)

"A lot of people see this as something to look forward to, something to bring joy to the kids," Gaudet said. "To have something to get dressed up and look forward to and give the kids something different to do, because I think we are all in this mundane routine."

She said she feels she is capturing moments of family history that will be shared for generations.

"It left me with such a feeling of gratitude," Gaudet said. "Our businesses are all falling apart, but to be able to have something to bring joy right now is just such a gift."

Gaudet lives alone and said it is nice to get out and see people smile during the pandemic. She even had a dance party with a young girl who was on her deck, while Gaudet was on the sidewalk.

"It's those things that we kind of have to keep doing to keep us going. If we are not happy it is going to make the experience a lot worse," she said.

Donations for charity

The sessions are free but Gaudet is accepting donations for charity. So far she has raised around $430.

'I find a lot of people see this as something to look forward to, something to bring joy to the kids,' says Susan Gaudet of Anita Marie Photography. (Susan Gaudet/Anita Marie Photography)

"I'm going to be making a variety of different drop-offs for food or coffee to the emergency room or the police station," she said.

She was originally going to donate money to front-line health-care workers but was told they can't accept gift cards, cash or certificates.

Gaudet is posting the pictures on Facebook and hopes to do more — but she is also keeping an eye on updated recommendations from health officials on physical distancing and self-isolation.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death. Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool. What should I do if I feel sick? Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions. How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.