3 new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Friday
P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 on the Island Friday.
Cases are two men in their 20s and one man in his 40s
The cases are two men in their 20s and one man in his 40s.
All three cases are related to travel outside of the Atlantic region and all tested positive through routine testing.
They are all isolating and being followed daily by public health, a written release said.
P.E.I. currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 156 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.
