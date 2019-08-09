'We'll get there': New French-language school board head begins duties

P.E.I.'s French-language school board has a new superintendent.

Natascha Joncas started her new job Tuesday with the Commission scolaire de langue française.

Born and raised in Quebec, she has a long background in school management. She was superintendent of the Yukon's French language school board and Quebec's Eastern Shores English language boards.

Joncas said she's spent her first few days touring some of the Island's six French schools and is getting to know her new colleagues.

"I want to work with the province so we have a common understanding as we can come together for the well-being and education for all the students — francophone, anglophone alike," she said.

Joncas is aware of the current challenges facing French schools across the Island. Those include include a large number of anglophone students attending in the early years, she said.

"I applaud the parents who are putting their kids into the French school to get this culture back and to get this opportunity back," she said. "It's difficult for them. They're anglophone parents that have lost a lot of their roots."

"I think with the community and with the parents there's a lot of work to be done," says Joncas. (Submitted by Natascha Joncas)

Helping Islanders reconnect with their Acadian language and culture is a top priority. She said she's ready to do the work to help improve that process within the schools.

"I think with the community and with the parents there's a lot of work to be done," she said. "But, we're good. We'll get there."

A big part of that will include building relationships with parents and teachers, she said.

Another top focus as she begins her new role is the development of a strategic plan for the board, Joncas said.

More P.E.I. news