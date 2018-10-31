French Language School Board drops notice of lawsuit against P.E.I. government

Following fresh rounds of discussions with the province, the French Language School Board has decided to withdraw a notice of lawsuit.

Last April, the school board filed notice about how the province uses federal money earmarked for French education. The board wants more say over how that money is spent.

In a letter sent Tuesday to employees of the board and parents, board members said a new round of discussions with the minister of education started in December.

Board elections last May meant seven of nine trustees on the French board were new. According to the letter, the new board approached the province about negotiating, and agreed in December to withdraw the lawsuit.

The letter said a March meeting led to an agreement to establish a joint committee to ensure that the francophone school system is adequately funded to provide French education as well as cultural and community services.

It said the board has been in contact with the Progressive Conservative and Green parties in the wake of the election in order to continue those discussions.

The board said it has never favoured legal action, but that it is prepared to revive legal proceedings if necessary.

