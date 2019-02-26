French Language School Board hopes new counselling position addresses increase in behavioural issues

Officials with the French Language School Board say a new counselling specialist is lightening the load for teachers and counselling staff — and will mean better mental-health supports for students.

The new specialist started in January, and currently supports four of the Island's six French schools: École François-Buote, École Saint-Augustin, École La-Belle-Cloche and École-sur-Mer.

Lisa Marmen, student service co-ordinator with the board, says staff at these schools have seen an increase in behavioural issues — including violence and aggression — in classrooms.

The principals are telling us they are finding it helpful in managing the case loads, the counsellors also are letting us know that they are really appreciating this addition to their help. — Lisa Marmen , French Language School Board

And because counsellors have their hands full with emergent cases, there hasn't been time to provide programming on longer-term initiatives aimed at entire school populations on topics such as self-regulation and how to combat anxiety.

"The counsellors address more of the emergent crisis situations instead of looking at prevention programs," Marmen said.

Marmen said enrolment numbers at the Island's French schools have doubled in recent years — and with more kids to teach, counsellors are busier too.

"Because our student population is growing, there's more complex needs," said Marmen.

Getting students help faster

Marmen hopes the new position means staff can offer students the support they need, sooner.

Lisa Marmen, student service co-ordinator with the French Language School Board, says with the addition of a new counselling specialist, teachers and counselling staff will have more time to focus on programming for the entire student population. (Submitted by Lisa Marmen)

"Yes, they'll be able to do a bit more proactive work, but again, if there's an emergency situation, they need to deal with that," Marmen said.

"So hopefully they have a bit more room to develop those strategies with the kids and with the teachers to prevent those emergency situations."

She says it'll take time to measure and assess the success of the new counselling specialist but early feedback from schools has been positive.

"From anecdotal evidence, the principals are telling us they are finding it helpful in managing the case loads, the counsellors also are letting us know that they are really appreciating this addition to their help," said Marmen.

"I hope we'll see a difference with the emergent cases, with those in crisis, hopefully we can see a difference in their numbers and how often interventions are needed."

Marmen said the board spent several months in 2017 advocating for the creation of the position, and that funding for it was announced in the 2018 provincial budget.

She said after that, it took many months to find a suitable candidate. The board plans to monitor the progress of counselling supports available to students, and eventually expand programs to the remaining French schools.

