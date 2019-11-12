French-system students will spend less time on the bus this winter

With the help of some COVID-19 relief funding, students in P.E.I.'s French Language School Board will be making shorter rides to school come January.

Some of the federal funding, which is administered by the province, will go to a new school bus for the board, along with two new drivers and money for taxi rides for some students.

"Some of them spend an hour and 30 minutes, morning and evening, coming to school," said board superintendent Francois Rouleau.

"I don't think that's a good way to start the day and finish the day if you want to be ready to do some learning."

The board has come up with a new transportation plan, but will still require taxis in order to shorten the ride for some students. Currently, 140 students live more than an hour away from school on the bus.

The new transportation plan will cost an extra $180,000.

