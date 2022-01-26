French school board hopes offices stay in Evangeline region

Officials with P.E.I.'s French language school board say the future location of their offices remains unclear.

With plans to renovate and expand École Évangéline in Abram-Village, there wasn't enough space for the 30 staff members to keep their offices connected to the school and community centre.

The board will start public consultations on where its offices should move next, potentially to Summerside or Charlottetown.

Chair Gilles Benoit says they don't want to leave the Evangeline region, but also don't want to limit the school's plans and facilities it needs.

"We are very concerned and we understand perfectly that the community is very concerned. So we're doing the best we can," he said. "At the beginning, we didn't have the intention of moving from where we were."

Benoit said he's hopeful they'll know for sure by next month whether they can be part of the renovation project or need to move out of the region.

If it turns out they do need to move, those public consultations will be scheduled before any decision on a future location is made.