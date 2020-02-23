More French-speaking pediatricians, speech therapists needed on P.E.I., parents say

Some parents on P.E.I. say there is a need for French-speaking pediatricians and speech therapists on the Island.

More than 100 parents gathered at a forum organized by the P.E.I. French Health Network Saturday in Summerside.

The network presented its findings from regional consultations and research undertaken during the last months about health-care needs for French-speaking children up to age six.

The lack of French-speaking pediatricians and speech therapists was raised as a concern, said Elise Arsenault, the network's executive director.

"If a child has problems with language development, and if you see a speech pathologist to help you with that, and if you have to do it in another language, it's not as effective as it would if you were actually doing therapy in your own language."

Arsenault said French-speaking speech pathologists are available in Prince County, but they are not as prevalent in the rest of the province. She said she is unaware of any pediatricians who identify as francophone.

Karine Gallant, who moved to P.E.I. from the bilingual province of New Brunswick, said it's important to have access to French speaking health-care professionals for her son.

Karine Gallant says her son is more comfortable with French-speaking health professionals. (Gilles Landry/CBC)

"I would say there was clearly more comfort when he could communicate openly with his professional," she said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

It can be even more important when dealing with mental health issues, said Maurice Chiasson of the P.E.I. French Health Network.

"When we talk about the field of mental health, often mental health we think of young people, adolescents. But it must still be tackled very very young," he told Radio-Canada, translated in English.

"Imagine if the professional does not speak the language of the child and the parent. It can be harmful. "

Maurice Chiasson says it's important for mental health professionals to speak the same language as the children they are treating. (Gilles Landry/Radio-Canada)

The research and consultations were part of an initiative funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada for French health networks across the country in minority settings. That includes P.E.I., where children six and younger whose mother tongue is French make up only 2.5 per cent of Island families.

Arsenault said they will present their findings to the province to consider under the French Language Services Act, which is based on the community needs and government capacity to deliver those services.

The P.E.I. French Health Network looked at access to service in other government departments as well, such as education and housing, to help identify priorities. They will present a report to a national committee that will include project proposals to reduce stress on young children and their parents.

Those projects could include activities to promote healthy eating, physical exercise and protecting the environment, Arsenault said.

