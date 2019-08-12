New plaque celebrates Mi'kmaq-Acadian alliance

A plaque was unveiled today to celebrate the centuries-old alliance between the Mi'kmaq and Acadians of P.E.I.

Skmaqn-Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst National Historic Site, where the plaque was installed, was historically a meeting place between the Indigenous people of the Island and French settlers.

A relationship based on trade and kinship between the two groups grew in the 17th century, in the 100 years after the French first came to the continent. In the 18th century, they formed a political alliance against the British military.

A strong relationship still lasts today between the communities, said Colleen Soltermann, president of the St. Thomas Aquinas Society, which works to promote Acadian culture on P.E.I.

"It also brings forth that we're both still here, we both still see a bright future ahead of us, and we're really looking forward to continuing on our collaboration," said Soltermann.

'We both still see a bright future ahead of us, and we’re really looking forward to continuing on our collaboration,' says Colleen Soltermann. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The plaque was created through a collaboration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of Prince Edward Island.

The site on which it stands served as a space where the French and the Mi'kmaq would renew their relationship with each other annually.

And it meant a lot to Chief Darlene Bernard of Lennox Island First Nation to see this history recognized in the area.

"Our history has been suppressed for centuries, so we need to work really hard in bringing back our history and I think through these kind of events is very significant for the Mi'kmaq and for the French," said Bernard.

'I think that we're moving forward. And this kind of collaboration to me says if we can continue to work in collaboration we can do great things together,' says Chief Darlene Bernard. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Bernard also said she sees the plaque as a step forward in reconciliation.

"I think that we're moving forward," said Bernard. "And this kind of collaboration to me says if we can continue to work in collaboration, we can do great things together."

'Tell it like it is'

The name Skmaqn was added to the name of the historic site last year to reflect the Mi'kmaq history of the area.

Bernard said she is "OK" with British general Jeffery Amherst remaining part of the site's name.

Scholars had debated Amherst's actions during his service until evidence was found he advocated the use of biological warfare, through smallpox blankets, to kill Indigenous Peoples.

"Keep it there, let people know he was there, but let's tell it like it is," said Bernard.

More P.E.I. news