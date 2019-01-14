P.E.I. health-care professionals get chance to learn French at work

Island health-care professionals will now have the chance to work on their French language skills through a new program called Café de Paris, a voluntary support service.

The service will be offered at Maplewood Manor, O'Leary Community Hospital, Prince County Hospital, Beach Grove Home and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Drop-in or appointment

The program was first piloted last year at three facilities and offers customized cue cards of common words and sentences used in the health-care field. (Submitted by P.E.I. French Language Health Network)

Staff will be able to make an appointment or even drop-in and go over language skills and questions with a tutor.

The program was first piloted last year at three facilities and offers customized cue cards of common words and sentences used in the health-care field and training reference materials for staff to use.

The program is also being offered as a pilot for P.E.I. government employees in both Charlottetown and Summerside.

The service is being offered in addition to the French language training opportunities currently being offered to staff at the health-care facilities.

Café de Paris is a program funded by Health Canada.

