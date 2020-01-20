Why a French-language group on P.E.I. hopes you fill out the census

An Island French-language group is happy to see changes to the most recent census that include more questions to better reflect francophones in Canadian communities.

Every five years, Canadians are asked to fill out a census. Governments use the data to help shape policy and planning.

Isabelle Dasylva-Gill, executive director of La Société Acadienne et Francophone de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard, says questions about French schools and French immersion classes were important to add this year.

"If you don't have accurate data, it's going to be hard to make the planning and make sure that you have services in place to respond to the needs of the community and in the language that people would be looking for those services."

Dasylva-Gill said she hopes Islanders will take the time to fill out the census, as every number counts.

"It's really a matter of having a more accurate picture of the vitality of French here on P.E.I. and also the fact that, you know, we can be proud of having official languages and be able to speak both languages on the Island."

Tuesday is the deadline to fill out the census.

