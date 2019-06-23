P.E.I. French Language School Board makes request for 3 more buses

P.E.I.'s French Language School Board is calling on the province to provide it with three more buses for the upcoming school year.

The board says enrolment continues to grow, pointing to a 22 per cent increase since 2014.

That means more bus stops and longer bus routes, said Gilles Benoit, the board's chair.

"The problem is going to become worse because we will have to add some other bus stops, so the kids would have longer time on the bus," said Benoit.

He said 47 students spend more than 2½ hours a day on the bus.

"That's why we we need to add more buses in some of our regions like Souris, like Summerside, and then Charlottetown," Benoit said.

The board has sent a letter to the province requesting the three extra buses, but hasn't heard back, said Benoit.

CBC has also requested a response.

