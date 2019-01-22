New bursaries available for P.E.I. students pursuing French-language post-secondary studies

New multi-year bursaries are available to students on P.E.I. who want to pursue French-language post-secondary studies that are not offered on the Island.

For example, it would include those taking a nursing degree in French.

Students who graduate from a French language school or French immersion program on P.E.I. may be eligible for up to $1,500 a year for a college level program, and up to $2,000 a year for a bachelor's degree.

The program is being funded by the federal and provincial governments, in collaboration with the Société Acadienne et Francophone de l'Ȋle-du-Prince-Édouard.

Isabelle Dasylva-Gill, executive director of the organization, said the goal is to try to boost the bilingual workforce on P.E.I. and reduce the financial burden for students who want to continue their studies in French.

"We are realistic knowing that, you know, it's expensive enough to kind of pursue post-secondary studies, but it's an extra burden when they have to go outside of province when they would like ideally to stay here on the Island."

