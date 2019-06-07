French book salon connects francophone readers, authors
Francophone bibliophiles are getting their fix
Francophones say it can be tough to find enough books in French on P.E.I. An Island-wide French book fair underway in recent days is part of the solution to that.
The salon du livre features exclusively French books, authors and publishers from Quebec and the Maritimes.
"We have libraries but we don't have an actual book store that sells only French.... It's definitely a challenge," said volunteer Lori MacAdam. "Of course now we can order things online, but it's to be able to take the book, look through it, feel it ... before you purchase it online, so it's the only chance we have through the salon du livre."
Thirteen authors are taking part this year. They visited students at all of P.E.I.'s six French schools earlier this week.
They're signing books and giving talks in Charlottetown through Saturday at École François-Buote, in Charlottetown.
"It's life-changing for children who get to meet the authors and then get to read their books," said MacAdam. "We're trying to preserve the culture, the language ... so it's very helpful for us."
The salon du livre is hosted once every two years on P.E.I. The location alternates between Charlottetown and Summerside. Saturday's activities in Charlottetown wrap up around 4 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.