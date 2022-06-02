Book fair a reason to celebrate for P.E.I.'s French community

A book fair is being held this week in Summerside to offer an experience that is rare for the French community on P.E.I.

Usually Salon du livre is held every two years, but there hasn't been one for three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with French books, there are also get-togethers with authors and a celebration of French language and culture.

Organizer Diane Ouellette says up to 6,000 people usually attend.

"There are no French bookstores, and unfortunately, our large bookstores in English cater very, very little to our French population. And it's very hard for us to convince them to do that," she said.

"So every two years, we bring people that have bookstores in other provinces in French. We also bring publishers to this gathering."

The fair began Wednesday, and will continue until Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Centre Belle-Alliance in Summerside. Admission is free.