New French services focused on Summerside seniors

The provincial seniors' care home in Summerside, P.E.I., has added some bilingual services.

The province designated five new services as bilingual last week, including four at Summerset Manor: orientation services, reception, long-term dental care and financial assessment services.

Aubrey Cormier, director of Acadian and francophone affairs, said members of the Acadian-francophone community have identified health services and seniors services as particular needs.

"Senior citizens have a chance to lose their second language and go back to their first language, which is French," said Cormier.

"When they get into institutions such as Summerset Manor, often they become unilingual. And certainly having bilingual services, or services in French in this case, certainly is very much appreciated by the senior citizens and by the families."

Summerset Manor will be looking to hire some bilingual staff to provide these services, he said. The manor has had a bilingual wing since 2013.

The fifth designated bilingual service added last week was for Engage PEI applications.

