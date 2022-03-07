Freezing rain warning for P.E.I. tonight

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for all three counties of Prince Edward Island Monday night.

Islanders can expect up to five millimetres of freezing rain later this evening before precipitation turns to rain.

Temperatures will rise overnight to the one to six degree range, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland. Winds will be from the southeast from 15-25 km/h Monday evening, becoming southerly 20-40 km/h or more overnight.

Tomorrow, expect a messy mix of rain changing back to flurries in the morning then mostly cloudy with onshore flurries possible over eastern areas in the afternoon, Scotland said.

Temperatures will fall to the 0 to 2 degree range by early afternoon Tuesday as brisk west-northwest winds from 30-60 km/h usher in cooler air. Gusts may top 70 km/h Tuesday afternoon.