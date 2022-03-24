Freezing rain warning issued for P.E.I. ahead of weekend

P.E.I. is set for another round of rough weather ahead of the weekend, with a period of freezing rain expected to begin Friday morning.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada upgraded its special weather statement for the Island into a freezing rain warning.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said she expects temperatures to start dropping later Thursday, with a period of snow beginning in the afternoon as a storm system continues moving toward the Maritimes through the southwest.

Simpkin expects up to seven centimetres of snow before the precipitation turns into freezing rain on Friday.

The cool calm before the mess. Highs will range from -2 in N NB to +7 in SW NS. Light winds and increasing . Tonight, snow that will mix with ice pellets, then change to freezing rain before changing to rain.

"It will be snow and ice pellets changing into freezing rain tomorrow morning. That could last until the early afternoon before it does change over to rain by tomorrow afternoon," Simpkin said.

"About five to up to 10 millimetres of rain are expected before temperatures begin to fall once again tomorrow night into Saturday morning, when the freezing rain would come back."

Environment Canada warns the freezing rain may cause icy road conditions, as well as power outages.