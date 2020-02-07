'We're all in the mess': P.E.I. waits for freezing rain

Public schools are closed on P.E.I. and government offices are delaying opening as the province waits for a significant amount of freezing rain Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning and a wind warning for the entire Island.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

"We're all in the mess for this one," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Heavy snow across northern New Brunswick, we've got rain and freezing rain in between, and ice pellets. Just about everything."

All morning flights out of Charlottetown Airport are cancelled. Holland College is closed for the day, and UPEI has delayed opening with a further announcement planned at 10 a.m.

Provincial government offices and Veterans Affairs Canada are also delaying opening.

Heavy snow and gusty winds for N NB 25-45 cm. Snow mixing with ice pellets for central NB 10-15cm of snow and Ice Pellets. Freezing rain for the south 5-10 cm snow and ice pellets, 10-15 mm rain and freezing rain. <a href="https://twitter.com/seguincbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@seguincbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JonnaBrewerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonnaBrewerCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/thewrightpage?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thewrightpage</a> <a href="https://t.co/rjlziGaZ1c">pic.twitter.com/rjlziGaZ1c</a> —@tsimpkin

Some snow fell overnight but the major impact of the storm will come later on Friday. Environment Canada is forecasting as much as 10 millimetres of freezing rain.

There could be a 10-cm mix of ice pellets and snow in the changeover from snow to freezing rain.

The freezing rain is forecast to change to rain Friday evening, and that will be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts as high as 90 km/h.

A cold Saturday

Conditions will be no better Saturday morning.

The temperature will rise to about 6 C around midnight in the rain and then start to fall. By dawn it will be about -5 C.

"That's pretty significant in a short amount of time. When it takes you below the freezing point again you know that that spells trouble," said Simpkin.

"Anything that falls as liquid is going to quickly freeze by tomorrow morning."

Saturday will stay icy, windy and cold, with a wind chill possibly dropping below -20, until the afternoon, said Simpkin.

