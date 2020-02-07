Skip to Main Content
Expect chilly, slippery Saturday as temperatures rise, then dip across P.E.I.


Expect chilly, slippery Saturday as temperatures rise, then dip across P.E.I.

Ice-laden branches breaking and knocking down power lines are a concern, CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says, especially as winds pick up. 

Freezing rain and wind warning continue across P.E.I.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The freezing rain had Islanders scraping their windshields Friday. The precipitation is predicted to clear gradually Saturday. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Snow, ice pellets, rain and freezing rain across P.E.I. Friday caused "a real mess," says CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon. 

Environment Canada's freezing rain warning and a wind warning continue for the entire Island.

  • See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.
  • Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Friday's messy weather began as freezing drizzle Thursday night and continued all day Friday, closing schools, businesses and community events into Saturday.

Many flights out of Charlottetown Airport were cancelled and roads were slippery. 

Freezing rain mixed with ice pellets will continue Friday evening across P.E.I., with ice pellets mixed with snow in the west, Snoddon said.

Ice-laden branches breaking and knocking down power lines are a concern, he said, especially as winds pick up. They'll be northeasterly, 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h, then shifting to southerly in Queens and Kings counties, picking up to as high as 100 km/h in the early overnight. 

The southerly winds will cause temperatures to rise above freezing throughout Friday evening starting in eastern P.E.I. and by 11 p.m. peaking in the mid-single digits everywhere except western P.E.I., where it will remain colder.  

Several people scrape ice from their cars Friday afternoon in Charlottetown. (Ken Linton/CBC)

'Chilly' Saturday

Confederation Bridge is advising traffic restrictions are possible from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

By about 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Snoddon predicts winds will shift to west-northwest causing temperatures to plummet to between –7 and –10 C, where they will remain throughout the day.

"A very quick freeze-up — and that is going to be problematic as well because what little bit of melting we do see throughout the overnight, everything will freeze up again as we move throughout the day [Saturday]," he said. 

Temperatures will be "staying chilly all throughout Saturday" — precipitation will clear gradually and winds will die off, he said. Expect slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks.

Snoddon predicts Sunday's weather will be quiet, but another system is on the way with snow and ice pellets Monday, then more bad weather forecast Wednesday and again on Friday. 

"Looks like it's going to be another busy week," Snoddon said.

With files from Island Morning

