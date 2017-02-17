Special weather statement calls for 'significant' period of freezing rain
Environment Canada is forecasting a nasty-looking commute on Friday morning.
Freezing rain forecast to fall on snow
Environment Canada is forecasting a nasty-looking commute on Friday morning.
A special weather statement has been issued for all of Prince Edward Island.
It calls for snow starting overnight Thursday. That will changeover to freezing rain Friday morning. That freezing rain could persist for four to six hours.
The precipitation will shift to rain during the day, and is expected to change back to snow Friday night.
In advance of the storm, Islanders can expect a chance of flurries Wednesday with a high of 1 C, falling to -6 C overnight. Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 1 C, with clouds rolling in later in the day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?