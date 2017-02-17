Special weather statement calls for 'significant' period of freezing rain

Environment Canada is forecasting a nasty-looking commute on Friday morning.

A special weather statement has been issued for all of Prince Edward Island.

It calls for snow starting overnight Thursday. That will changeover to freezing rain Friday morning. That freezing rain could persist for four to six hours.

The precipitation will shift to rain during the day, and is expected to change back to snow Friday night.

In advance of the storm, Islanders can expect a chance of flurries Wednesday with a high of 1 C, falling to -6 C overnight. Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 1 C, with clouds rolling in later in the day.