Mix of snow, freezing rain expected to hit P.E.I. Friday

Freezing rain could make travel difficult on P.E.I. Friday evening, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The Island could also receive up to 10 centimetres of snow before changing to ice pellets or freezing rain Friday evening, the national weather service said. It's expected to diminish to scattered showers Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing overnight Friday in fairly strong southerly winds, Environment Canada said.

"Although current guidance does not indicate that anticipated precipitation will reach warning criteria, it is possible that its forecast timing and strength may change. Travel will likely be significantly impacted on the Island Friday evening."

