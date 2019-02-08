Freezing rain forecast closes P.E.I. public schools

P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board have shut down schools Friday in the face of a freezing rain warning from Environment Canada.

Officials made the call at 6 a.m., with skies still overcast. The freezing rain is expected to start around 8 a.m., just as school buses are meant to be out on the road.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Holland College and UPEI have also delayed opening until noon.

Provincial civil service offices, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Service Canada, and Shared Services Canada have announced a delayed opening until 10:30 a.m.

Health PEI recommends calling to see if medical appointments are going ahead as scheduled.

'Very slippery'

The freezing rain will not be heavy but will last for several hours.

"It's going to feel like drizzle, and then you look at the surfaces around you and it's freezing on contact. So untreated roads and sidewalks and anything else — even your vehicles are going to start to see some ice accumulating," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"It's going to be very slippery."

The buildup of ice will make roads, sidewalks, and even the walk out to your car potentially treacherous.

Temperatures will warm up to about 5 C Friday and around midday the freezing rain will switch over to rain. Winds will blow 40 km/h, with gusts to 60 and that will bring a return of the cold. The temperature will drop to -10 C overnight, and Simpkin warns that will mean another slippery morning on Saturday as the rain that falls Friday freezes.

More P.E.I. news