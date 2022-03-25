Schools closed as freezing rain warning remains in effect for P.E.I.

P.E.I. schools will be closed on Friday as travel conditions remain potentially hazardous due to freezing rain.

The Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board said Friday morning all classes will be cancelled for the day due to weather conditions.

An Environment Canada freezing rain warning, which was issued on Thursday, remains in effect for all of P.E.I. The national forecaster had said a period of snow which would begin in the evening would transition into freezing rain by Friday morning.

CBC Meteorologist Tina Simpkin said some parts of the Island could see between five to 10 centimetres of snow, with the snowfall accumulation likely being highest in Prince County.

"This morning do expect snow, ice pellet mix," she said. "There will be bouts of freezing rain, in fact that freezing rain is going to take over mid-morning and into the early afternoon before it eventually does change over to rain."

About 10 millimetres of rain expected by Friday evening, Simpkin said. The freezing rain may cause icy road conditions.

Simpkin said easterly winds could reach up to 60 km/h in the afternoon. The Confederation Bridge warns the wind conditions may cause traffic restrictions which could last until the evening.

Holland College said the opening of all its locations has been delayed due to the weather and that it will provide updates on the situation later in the day.

As of 6:30 a.m. AT, the Maritime Electric website showed no power outages had been reported.