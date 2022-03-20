Power outages reported as freezing rain warning remains in place for western P.E.I.
Almost 800 Maritime Electric customers were without power at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday following a period of freezing rain that began Saturday evening.
As of 9 a.m., an Environment Canada freezing rain warning was still in effect for Prince County. The national forecaster says the rain will linger over northwestern portions of Prince County until late morning.
The rain may cause hazardous conditions in roads and highways in the area.
Similar warnings are still in effect for parts of New Brunswick and Cape Breton.
The Confederation Bridge is currently open to all traffic.
